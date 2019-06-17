Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has reportedly rejected a €170m switch to Juventus – but could revisit the situation next summer.

According to The Mirror, which runs the story as an exclusive, Juve and Real Madrid were preparing £150m (€170m) bids for Salah.

The newspaper assures the Egyptian will stay as ‘the timing is wrong’ for a departure now but warns he will consider his options next year, with his sights set on ‘one big final pay day’.

The 27-year-old has scored 71 goals in 104 appearances for Liverpool since arriving from Roma in 2017, winning a Champions League.

Mirror reports that there have also been enquiries from leading continental clubs for Salah’s strike partner Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese international, however, has told Liverpool that he is happy to stay.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

