While a lot of people had many nice things to say to men on father’s day yesterday, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson had something else coming.

The movie star and mother of one says men are the reason why kids are out there with broken families and that if they cannot be responsible, they should simply zip up.

Yvonne has a daughter with British photographer Jamie Roberts who has already been through two failed marriages according to her.

She wrote:

“To the men, if you aren’t TRULY ready to be in a child’s life, F*cking protect yourselves, you are the reason for so many broken families and kids out there! A man’s world??? Today isn’t your day if you haven’t put in any work!”

A follower tweeted in response by bringing to her attention an allegation that she’s a homewrecker.

“All these rants aren’t necessary my dear. Remember that you @yvonnenelsongh have been tagged by some people as a home wrecker…It is alleged that you have a kid with a married man against all odds. Yet we still deem you worthy of being celebrated on mothers day. Give men a break”.

In her reply she says:

“Correction, his 2nd marriage was wrecked/over before i met him, hes on instagram….go ask him. He replies his comments”.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

