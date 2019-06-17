The Matthijs de Ligt transfer saga is close to reaching its climax now that the Holland international has whittled his choices down to two teams.

Earlier in the transfer window the 19-year-old had offers on the table from Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Technically speaking, De Ligt still does have these offers in front of him, but according to reports to Spain he either wants to sign for PSG or Barcelona.

Recently the Dutchman’s girlfriend Annekee Molenaar was spotted house hunting in Paris, suggesting De Ligt will be signing for the Ligue 1 club.

PSG’s sporting director Antero Henrique has a good relationship with De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola and has also ensured a lucrative offer is on the table.

De Ligt is also keen on Barcelona, who have offered him a smaller wage package, but are a bigger club, have a strong connection with his boyhood side Ajax and already house the defender’s former team-mate and friend Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman is currently on holiday with his girlfriend in Miami.

Before jetting off to Florida, the 19-year-old explained how he would make his decision regarding where he’d be next season after his holiday.

However, De Ligt came face to face with a young Barcelona fan while in America this week and posed for a photograph with him.

According to Spanish publication Sport, he was then asked by the youngster whether he would be signing for the Catalan giants this summer.

The paper reveals that De Ligt responded by smiling at the boy, but refused to answer the question, suggesting it is a strong possibility.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

