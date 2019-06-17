Highlife singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N’abania or simply Flavour celebrated Father’s Day in a memorable way.

Flavour who already has two daughters, adopted a visually-impaired young Liberian – Semah G. Weifur, to prove to the world that condition doesn’t prove someone’s limitations.

Flavour’s single “Most High” brought Semah to the spotlight after he featured him in the song. The father and son even sang Lionel Richie’s ”Hello” to each other to commemorate Father’s Day.

Semah and Flavour met sometime in March last year, and the boy wooed the Nigerian megastar by singing nearly all of his songs, which motivated Flavour to think about doing a collabo with him.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

