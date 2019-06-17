This is the face of Jeffrey Apkovweta Ewohime, the 31 year-old Nigerian who smashed seven vehicles belonging to the Nigerian High Commission in London.

He has already been arrested, according to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chief executive officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

In a statement by her Special Assistant on media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, she described Ewohime’s action as despicable and condemnable.

She also slammed it as unpatriotic and urged Nigerians to exercise restraint and be good ambassadors of Nigeria in all circumstances.

Emohime, who will be 32 on 5 August, went to the Nigerian High Commission in London at 2pm today to collect his passport which had expired since November 2017. He arrived one hour after the High Commission had stopped giving out passports.

“He then insisted on collecting his passport and was told to bring his collection slip which he could not produce,” the statement read.

“According to reports from the high commission, it would, of course, be wrong to hand over his passport to him, without his collection slip. He thereafter left agitated and returned from a nearby hotel to destroy about seven cars, 5 belonging to the mission, and 2 to visitors who parked nearby.

“His attempt to destroy the High Commissioner’s car failed as it is bulletproof. I am told that he has been arrested by the police.”

“He destroyed seven brand new cars, except the ambassador’s car which is bulletproof. This is a despicable act, which must be condemned by all. Of course, the law must take its course.”

Nigerians have generally condemned Ewohime for his action, with some suggesting that he should check into a psychiatric hospital for some attention.

