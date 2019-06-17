For optimum performance, the Speaker of the Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, has promised to transform the state’s legislative service.

Afuye made the promise at the maiden meeting held with the management and staff of the Assembly on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

He urged the assembly staff to always exhibit the culture of punctuality, respect and good relationship.

Afuye said these virtues would restore Ekiti values as being promoted by the Kayode Fayemi administration in the state.

The speaker said strict adherence to rules and regulations guiding legislative service would not be compromised.

He described the staff as the ‘engine room’ of the legislative arm of government and enjoined them to shun partisan politics.

Afuye, who promised that the leadership of the House would prioritise staff welfare, urged them to contribute positively toward improving the system.

In his remarks, the Clerk of the House, Mr Tola Esan, said members of staff would discharge their duties in order to take the service to a higher level.

The Chairman of the state branch of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Mr Gbenga Oluwajuyigbe, had earlier called on the House leadership to make welfare of staff a priority.

He called for the implementation of the last promotion exercise and the reinstatement of some disengaged members of staff sacked by the immediate past government.

Present at the meeting were other principal officers including the Majority Leader, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan; Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Akingbolu Tajudeen; Chief Whip, Mr Adelugba Olubunmi; and the Deputy Whip, Mrs Tope Ogunleye.

