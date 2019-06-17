The Edo Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, to send the letter for the proclamation of the State Seventh Assembly to the Clerk of the House.

Chief Dan Orbih, State Chairman of the Party, who gave the advice on Monday in Benin, at a media briefing, further urged that the letter should be sent without further delay.

Orbih said that the continued delay to send a proclamation letter to the Assembly was not only unconstitutional but also an impeachable offence.

“Edo PDP is uncomfortable with this unfortunate development.

The Seventh Assembly ought to have been inaugurated on June 11.

