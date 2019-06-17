British rapper, Stefflon Don has disclosed that we should be expecting a wedding from Burna Boy and herself pretty soon as she calls him her husband during her interview on Beat 1.

The rapper during the interview stated that she’s very sure she and Boy will get married. When asked ‘what’s the situation with you and Burna?’ she replied:

Oh my gosh, that’s my husband… we are gonna get married…and make babies… He’s amazing.

On how they met each other, Stefflon Don revealed they met in Ghana and they are going to make some little Burnadons.

