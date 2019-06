Egypt’s former President, Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the army in 2013, has died in court, state TV says.

The former president was sid to have fainted after a court session where he was facing espionage charges and subsequently died. He was 67.

According to BBC, Morsi was overthrown following mass protests a year after he took office as the country’s first democratically elected leader.

Details later…

