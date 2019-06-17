Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, has disclosed , in a statement on Monday in Abuja, that the Air Tas Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE degraded another Boko Haram terrorists’ hideout in the Sambisa forest of Borno State.

He said the operation was conducted on Sunday, June 16.

” The operation was executed on June 16, after persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions reveal heavy presence of BHTs at a new camp with several structures hidden under the thick foliage of the Forest.

” Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an Alpha Jet to attack the location.

” Its bombs hit the target area, with devastating effects on several of the camouflaged structures, neutralising their BHT occupants,” he said.

Daramola promised that the Nigerian Air Force would continue to collaborate with other forces on ground to completely degrade the terrorists the country.

