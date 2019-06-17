Nigerian Afro-soul artiste, Aramide is set to be inducted into the Governance Board of the Recording Academy of the prestigious Grammys.

The soul singer took to Instagram to reveal this, stating that music has not just been a place of peace for her, and how she has grown to realize she can do more than just singing with her voice.

For her, being inducted after being an active voting member for The Grammys for as long as she can remember is one of the beautiful things she has received through music.

Aramide will now be part of the Governors for the Washington D.C Chapter Board.

Read her post:

I am happy to announce to you that after being an active voting member of the recording academy for years, this Monday, I will be inducted into the Recording Academy (the GRAMMYs®) Governance Board.

I will now be a part of the Governors for the Washington D.C Chapter board.

