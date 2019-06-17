Omawumi officially launched her new LP ‘In Her Feelings’, hosting celebrities and friends at the exclusive listening party held at The View Rooftop, Twin Waters, Lekki, hosted by comedienne, Chigul over the weekend.

Toke Makinwa, Seyi Shay, Ebuka, Bisola Aiyeola, Chris Ubosi, Lala Akindoju, Lamide among others were some of the celebrities who attended the event.

The EP which contains a tracklist of 7 songs featured songs that talks about family, relationships, and domestic violence issues and it saw the singing sensation perform all the songs with her energetic vocal range.

