The Super Falcons definitely have an uphill task at hand as they prepare to take on hosts France in the last Group A match that could make-or-mar their fortunes at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

The Falcons started their World Cup campaign with a 3-0 loss to Norway before overpowering Korea Republic 2-0 in their second match while their opponents, France, thrashed Korea 4-0 in their opening game of the tournament before beating former world champions Norway 2-1 in their second outing.

Realistically, the nine-time African champions will need at least a draw against hosts France if they hope to make it out of the group.

Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, believes they can rise to the occasion.

“This is an important game for us and I believe you can rise to the occasion just as you did against the Koreans. The French have a good team but we are also a good squad and I think we can get a result if we have that mindset that it is eleven players against eleven and we stick to our tactics for the day.

“Victory against the Koreans was very good. But I can assure that beating France would be even sweeter. It will certainly take us to the knockout stage and also win us that confidence that we can prevail against any team.”

Speaking to thenff.com, captain of the team Desire Oparanozie insists they already know the pattern to adopt in Rennes.

“The win over Korea taught us that so much is possible if we put our minds to it and we work hard. There is nothing to fear. We will go in there against France and give our best, and we are confident that our best will be good enough to take us to the next round.”

Rivers Angels coach, Edwin Okon, who was the Falcons’ coach at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, says beating Korea will serve as a boost for the Falcons.

“France are a good side but they are beatable.I have watched both teams but the Falcons keep improving with each game. All they need to do is make sure they avoid silly mistakes. If they do that, they can make it to the next round.”

The match is scheduled for the Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

