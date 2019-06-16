The Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, has described Chief Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of the state,as an exemplary leader worthy of emulation.

The speaker also lauded Osoba for his support during the last general elections and the fatherly role he played during the state assembly speakership election.

According to NAN, Oluomo (APC-Ifo 1) gave the commendation after his visit to Osoba on Sunday in Lagos.

The speaker was accompanied by his Deputy, Mr Oludare Kadiri (APC-Ijebu North 11) and the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Abiodun Yusuf (APC– Ado Odo Ota 1).

Oluomo said Osoba would continue to be loved and respected as a selfless leader who devoted his service to the people of the state and the country.

The Speaker added that Ogun assembly would work with the executive and also the people of the state to ensure speedy progress.

He assured the people of the state that they should expect great deals from Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led government, adding that the House would become more attentive and responsive to developmental changes.

Oluomo pledged the assembly’s readiness to improve on its appropriation and oversight functions to ensure adequate funding of projects.

The host, Chief Osoba, advised the assembly leadership to work together with the executive arm of government in ensuring that the expectations of the people of the state were met.

