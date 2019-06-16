By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared total war on traffic offence, saying special courts will be created to try offenders, who will be made to serve their punishment if found guilty at the point of contravention.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration would not spare anyone, irrespective of status that endangers lives of road users by disobeying the state traffic regulations.

The Governor spoke on Sunday, at an Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service organised by the Lagos chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and held at Deeper Life Bible Church Headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

He said: “We want the people to obey Lagos traffic law. We want them to understand that they are not the only road users who have right of way. If you want my government to finish well, don’t drive against the traffic.

“We are working with the Acting Chief Judge of the State to set up special mobile courts that will dispense judgment on traffic offences. Any offender would be made to serve the punishment immediately, which could be in form of compulsory community service. We are declaring zero tolerance for disobedience to traffic rules.”

Sanwo-Olu said the task of realising the ‘Greater Lagos’ project would be difficult without the support of the residents, urging Christians in the state to join hands with his government in its efforts to create a prosperous Lagos.

Christian leaders in the State expressed satisfaction over the choice of Sanwo-Olu as the governor, describing him as “a complete child of God and the one we have been waiting for.’’

The CAN leaders observed that Sanwo-Olu’s administration took off on a promising note, reassuring the governor that the body of Christ in Lagos State would remain in prayers for him to finish well.

The 50,000-seater auditorium of the church was filled to capacity, as a crowd of worshippers trooped in to join the Governor and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, in the thanksgiving.

In his homily titled: “Finishing Well,” CAN Chairman, Lagos State, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, described life as “a race”, pointing out that Sanwo-Olu’s emergence was a call to service.

He urged the governor to always seek the pleasure of God before taking decisions.

While observing that many leaders failed because they sought the pleasure of man and severed their connections with God, Bamgbola said a leader must be just in deciding the affairs of the society.

Reading from 2nd Samuel 23:1-4, the clergyman listed attributes of leaders who wanted to finish well.

Directing the message to the Governor, Bamgbola said: “You must run with God if you want to finish the race of life well. Run with fear and pleasure of God. Run courageously and deliberately to win.

“Run the race without worldly distractions. Run with knowledge of eternity, because all leaders will give account of their stewardship on Judgement Day. So therefore, you must run the race with the aim to make heaven.”

Responding, Sanwo-Olu appreciated the Christian leaders and members of their congregation for the thanksgiving, enjoining residents to obey the law as part of their responsibility to the state.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo, and white-cap chiefs who represented the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, were among the dignitaries at the event.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

