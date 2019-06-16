Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle); General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, Dr. Folorunsho Kumuyi (2nd right); his wife, Mrs. Esther (right); Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State Chapter, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola (2nd left) and his wife during the CAN Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service in honour of the new administration in the State at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Gbagada, Lagos, on Sunday.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday attended an interdenominational thanksgiving service in honour of the new administration in the State, organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, held at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Gbagada, Lagos.
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Dr. Ibijoke and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State Chapter, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola during the CAN Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service in honour of the new administration in the State at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Gbagada, Lagos, on Sunday.
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Dr. Ibijoke; Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State Chapter, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola and his wife during the CAN Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service in honour of the new administration in the State at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Gbagada, Lagos, on Sunday.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle); his wife, Dr. Ibijoke (5th right); Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (4th right); Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State Chapter, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola (3rd right); General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, Dr. Folorunsho Kumuyi (5th left); his wife, Mrs. Esther (4th left) and others during the CAN Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service in honour of the new administration in the State at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Gbagada, Lagos, on Sunday.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with his wife, Dr. Ibijoke during the CAN Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service in honour of the new administration in the State at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Gbagada, Lagos, on Sunday.
R-L: Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, Dr. Folorunsho Kumuyi and his wife, Mrs. Esther during the CAN Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service in honour of the new administration in the State at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Gbagada, Lagos, on Sunday.
