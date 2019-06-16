Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reverted the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta to its normal status with full academic activities.

The governor also constituted a committee to look into the operational modalities of the new Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta and Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

In a statement released in Abeokuta on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, Governor Abiodun stated that this has become necessary because the state-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechic, MAPOLY, has been comatose since the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta and Ogun State Polytechnic Ipokia were created.

He noted that as a result of the unresolved issues, the fate of candidates and students of MAPOLY and their lecturers now hangs in a balance. Worse still, academic activities have been disrupted.

He, therefore, ordered that MAPOLY should revert to status quo ante with full academic activities restored, while the committee determines the way forward for the new institutions.

“As a responsible Government, we cannot fold our arms and allow the situation to continue.

“We cherish human capital development. This committee is therefore set up to holistically review the status, viability and sustainability of these newly established institutions.

The review committee is expected to recommend operational modalities for these institutions after interfacing with stakeholders in the education sector.

The committee headed by the former Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Prof. Segun Awonusi, and has the following terms of reference:

* Ascertain the current operational status of Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, Abeokuta and Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

*Identify issues and challenges related to the establishment and operations of the two institutions.

*Determine the viability and sustainability of the institutions on a long term basis.

*Identify any other issue(s) related to the objectives of the assignment; and make recommendations for the consideration of the Government.

The other members of the committee includes: Alhaji Waheed Kadiri – fomer Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta

Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa – season academic and National President of Workplace Educators & Managers Association of Nigeria (WEMAN), Dr Biodun Oluseye is a Chief Lecturer at the Federal Polytchnic Ilaro, Barrister Abeeb Wale Ajayi, is a seasoned lawyer and administrator, Mr. H.O. Ayoade is the National President of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Alumni Association, Dr. Waheed Olanloye, Director Primary and Tertiary Education in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology will serve as the committee’s secretary.

