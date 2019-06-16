By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man for defiling an eight-year-old girl in Bariga area of the State.

The name of the suspect is Anudumoapo Aiodun, living in the same house with the victim.

The incident occurred around 5.00pm on Saturday.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana sain “on 15th June, 2019 at about 5.00pm, Bariga Police Station received a complaint from a woman (Name withheld) that her eight years old daughter (Name withheld) was raped by their neighbour one Anudumoapo Aiodun.

“A team of detectives from the Family Support Unit promptly arrested the suspect. The victim was taken to General Hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination.

“Investigation is ongoing, the suspect will be charged to Court.”

