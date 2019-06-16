By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Police in Lagos State have uncovered a sack containing severed human body parts at Okokomaiko area of the State, while the suspect is on the run.

Human parts found in the sack were the head, left hand, and back side of a male victim of about 40 years.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said on 15 June, 2019, at about 8.45am, Okoko Police Station received an information that a sack suspected to contain human corpse was sighted along Martins Street, Igbo Elerin.

“Homicide detectives visited the scene. The sack with blood stains contained the remains of a male victim of about 40years old. The severed body parts found includes, head, left hand, back side lap was slashed off and taken away.

“The corpse was removed and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu mni has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the investigation in order to unravel the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder and apprehend those behind the heinous crime.

“He called on members of the Public with useful information about the incident to contact the Police,” he said.

