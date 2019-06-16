Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has pledged his administration’s unwavering commitment towards revamping the health care system at all levels in the state.

Abiodun, who was represented by his wife, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, made the pledge at the flag off ceremony of the second round of Polio Outbreak Response Campaign at the Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat, Itooro, Ijebu Ode.

The governor, who acknowledged the critical role child’s health plays in the growth and economic development of any given society, assured of his commitment towards ensuring a minimum of one flagship Primary Health Centre per ward across the state in the first one hundred days of his administration.

He explained that immunisation has greatly reduced to the barest minimum the infant mortality rate among children between the age zero to five which he attributed to the improved level of education and awareness in the society.

He said the Polio Outbreak Response Campaign was key to improving the immunity of children against Type 2 Oral Polio Virus that could cause paralysis and even death among children.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Adesanya Ayinde, described immunisation as one of the potent and cost effective health intervention for the reduction of death among children under the age of five.

He added that health care system would become robust and more affordable under the new administration.

The ceremony, which was organised by the Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board in conjunction with a number of development partners that include the World Health Organization, Rotary Club International, UNICEF and NPHCDA among others, reiterated their continued support for the health sector in the state.

