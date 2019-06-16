Lionel Messi failed to deliver for Argentina in their first match in Copa America, losing 0-2 to Colombia.

Two goals by Roger Martinez in the 71st minute and substitute Duvan Zapata in the 86th minute gave the Colombians well deserved victory.

According to OptaJavier, this was Colombia third defeat of Argentina in Copa America.

The Colombians beat Argentina 2-1 in 1987 and 3-0 in 1999.

The loss on Saturday put Argentina’s 2019 Copa America campaign on a rocky start as Lionel Messi, Sergi Aguero and Angel Maria failed to impress.

An uneventful first half saw neither team really threaten, but as Argentina was improving in the second half, Colombia took their chances to move atop Group B with three points.

Argentina had the better moments overall when it came to possession,52-48, but none of their shots really felt like they were going in.

Messi missed a tricky header inside the box when it was 0-0, but then it was more long-range shots that didn’t look all that great, aside from a Leandro Paredes effort.

