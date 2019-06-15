Cameroon are now effectively out of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup after being thrashed 3-1 by Netherlands.

They also lost their first match against Canada 0-1 on 10 June.

Although the Indomitable Lionesses put up a good fight in the match at Stade du Hainaut, equalising before the end of the first half, they were unable to stop the Dutch women, who have now qualified for the Round of 16.

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene scored for Cameroon on 43rd minute to cancel Vivianne Miedema’s 41st minute goal.

Miedema made it a brace in 85th minute to add to the Dutch goal tally after Dominique Bloodworth had put them ahead in the 48th minute.

Onguene almost equalised for the Cameroonians in the 81st minute, after a brilliant run, but Dutch midfielder Spitse diverted the goalbound shot out for a corner.

With her brace, Miedema who will turn 23 in July has now scored 60 goals for the Netherlands.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

