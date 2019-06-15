A video has gone viral about the attack in London of Nigerian rapper Ruggedman by four masked men, suspected to be fans of Naira Marley.

The attack was said to have occurred at 805 Restaurant on Old Kent Road in the city. The video shows chairs being flung at Ruggedman repeatedly.

The artiste shared the attack on Instagram and called the attackers misguided boys:

He said the restaurant owner was asking if everyone had paid for food, when he was assaulted.

Ruggedman said he was rescued by London police.

A smiling Ruggedman later took a selfie with one of the cops and said the attack will not deter him from fighting for the youths, even though they blindly fight him.

One Twitter post wondered why the Marley fans will lung at Ruggedman because he spoke against crime.

“This is the generation of youths Nigeria is raising, youths who assault you for speaking against crime. We’re doomed”, the post said

Another post by @wired_musician added:”If you find the whole incident about Ruggedman being assaulted by alleged Naira Marley fans in London funny, then you’re an idiot.

If you think he deserved it, then you’re not only an idiot but a cursed one.

Stupid lot”.

Ruggedman, full name Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, a 43 year-old Nigerian rapper from Ohafia, Abia State incurred the wrath of Naira Marley fans after he spoke against the star for celebrating Yahoo Boys.

Many online comments linked the London attack to the recent release of Naira Marley, the ”Am I a Yahoo boy” crooner who was arrested and charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission .

After Marley was arrested by EFCC, Ruggedman said he regretted scolding Marley publicly as he didn’t know it would lead to his arrest.

Since Marley’s arrest and trial, Rugged man said he had been inundated by threats from Marley’s fans..

Marley was released from jail on Thursday after fulfilling court-ordered bail conditions.

