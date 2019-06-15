Nigerian rapper known as Ruggedy Baba or Ruggedman has officially released a video to calm the nerve of his fans and well wishers after he was attacked by suspected marlian fans in 805 Restaurant on Old Kent Road, London.

Ruggedman thanked everyone who reached out to him to find out about his well being, stating that he is doing just fine.

He wrote:

Thank you all for the love and support. I am alright. God bless y’all.

#GodOverEverything

#staytrueandreal

#staystrong #londonthings #londonlig

Ruggedman is okay now, and personally I don't think He was beaten by Naira Marley fans in UK, but if the marlians really beat him up then @MBuhari need to declare the marlians wanted for acts of terrorism and violence home and abroad 😂😂.

CC: @RuggedyBaba pic.twitter.com/aLWrnwTuV2 — Johnteey🤴 🇳🇬 (@johnteey) June 15, 2019

The attack comes after Nigerian singer, Naira Marley was on Thursday released on bail. Marley’s fans believe Ruggedman snitched on Naira Marley for promoting internet fraud known as ”Yahoo Yahoo”.

