Chief Ayuba Agwadu, the paramount ruler of Migili land, has urged residents of Nasarawa State to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s efforts toward making the state a better place for all.

Agwadu made the call in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Musha, Obi Local Government Area.

The paramount ruler also thanked Alhaji Umaru Al-Makura, the immediate past governor of the state, for creating Musha, Agwade and Ashigye chiefdoms.

He said that the Migili nation was grateful to the former governor for recognising its people, and pledged to extend support and cooperation to his successor to enable him move the state to the next level.

The monarch called on the newly created chiefdoms to work toward uniting Migili people to enable them achieve their full potential.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

