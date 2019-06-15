Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration of his exploits in the 2018/ 2019 season has been soured by reports that he has been served with court papers related to a rape lawsuit in the United States.

A motion filed in federal court in Nevada on Friday said “the parties have agreed to deem Defendant effectively served,” meaning Ronaldo has officially received court documents in the case, allowing it to move forward.

Five-time world player of the year Ronaldo is accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga, who claims the Portuguese soccer star assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

News of the rape lawsuit came as Ronaldo took the unusual step of cataloguing his achievements in the 2019 season on his Instagram account, a move some Twitter critics slammed as an open campaign for Ballon D’Or or FIFA World Player of the Year title.

