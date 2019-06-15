Show host, media personality, fashionista, Lawyer and writer Ebuka Obi-Uchendu explains why people mistake his self confidence for arrogance.

Ebuka who has successfully hosted two editions of Big Brother Naija Reality says due to the education he’s acquired, he knows something about everything.

He wrote:

People mistake my self confidence for arrogance sometimes and one of the sources of that self confidence is education. I have 4 degrees. And with all that knowledge acquired, of course I feel like I know something about everything and can contribute to pretty much any conversation there is. Education has empowered me immensely and the greatest nations in the world are proof of its ability to transform!!!

Which is why I’ve partnered with @nexford_university to help you achieve your short and long term education goals.

Nexford University is a recognized, 100% online American university and you can apply for a Bachelor in Business or an MBA using the unique code NXUTM to get discounts off your application. There are very limited spaces left using this unique code so hurry.

Please visit nexford.org

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

