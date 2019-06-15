The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in partnership with REDmoney Group, on Friday unveiled plans to hold the inaugural edition of the Islamic Finance Nigeria (IFN) Forum aimed at accelerating financial services within the nation.

Mr Jude Chiemeka, Head, Trading Business Division, NSE, in a statement in Lagos, said that Islamic assets were gaining momentum as an alternative investment avenue in Nigeria and globally.

“As a result, a forum aimed at promoting the growth and development of the Nigerian Islamic Finance industry and facilitating the growth of a new asset class in the capital market was pertinent,” he said.

Chiemeka said the forum is expected to feature a mix of panel sessions, onstage interviews, interactive sessions on experiences and opportunities in the Nigerian Islamic finance market.

“Also, a number of themes in Islamic finance including, Corporate Financing and Capital Raising in Nigeria would be exposed,” he said.

“The IFN Forum affirms our commitment to stimulating non-interest capital market products innovation.

“It will offer us the opportunity to deepen our engagement with our stakeholders.

“It will also provide us with important insights that will enable us to take a leap forward in the development of innovative and practical solutions to propel the Islamic capital market which will aid Nigeria in achieving its Sustainable Development Agenda,” Chiemeka said.

He noted that the IFN Nigeria Forum 2019 would be headlined by Ms Mary Uduk, Acting Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to bring together a stellar line-up of speakers, comprising senior industry players, decision makers, regulators and investors.

Other speakers confirmed for the event include Ms Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office of Nigeria; Hajia Aisha Dahir-Umar, Acting Director-General, National Pension Commission; and Mr Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Trading Business, NSE.

Also expected are Hajara Adeola, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lotus Capital; Adeola Sunmola, Partner, Udo Udoma & Belo Osagie; and Oluseun Olatidoye, Head, Debt Capital Markets, FBNQuest Merchant Bank.

The forum themed: “Harnessing the Islamic Finance Sector for Infrastructure Development and Economic Growth”, is to be held on June 18, 2019 in Lagos.

IFN Nigeria Forum is the first stop in the inaugural three-part IFN African Roadshow 2019.

After the IFN Forum in Nigeria, the roadshow will continue in Kenya and South Africa, two of the most likely markets to see Sharia-compliant financing flourish in the coming years.

REDmoney Group is the foremost global provider of specialised Islamic financial media services across three core divisions of events and publishing.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

