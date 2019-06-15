The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has decried what it called the poor state of education across the states of the federation.

Mr Adeyemi Azeez, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Azeez noted that it was imperative to make the remark about the country’s educational sector after a general overview from all the states of the federation.

“As it is obvious that only a sincere, dedicated and purpose driven government at states level can bring a clear repositioning to the education sector.

“NANS calls on all governors of states (both new and returning) to, as a matter of urgency and necessity, set up visitation panel to all higher institutions of learning.

“This will avail the government with detailed state of each campus and proffer realistically workable solutions to address the challenges,” he said.

He noted that the president of NANS, Mr Danielson Akpan had also described as disheartening, a situation where education that was free and accessible in the days of today’s leaders, is now unaffordable to the sons and daughters of the poor.

He said that most classrooms, laboratories and libraries had become ill-equipped in the recent time.

Azeez, however, commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun for declaring a state of emergency in the education sector of the state, during his inauguration speech on the May 29.

The association, however, implored the governor to make his declaration a complete reality and not just a mere pronouncement.

