The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced issuance of residence permits to foreign nationals in the next three months as it moves to expel millions of illegal immigrants living in the country.

Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, disclosed this during the passing out ceremony of the 44th Superintendent Basic Course for 396 trained officers from the Immigration Training School, Kano.

According to him: “In the next three months, the Service would commence issuance of Residence Permits to Foreign Nationals resident in the country and anybody who failed to possess his own before the expiration of the stipulated time faces deportation.

“In the face of serious insecurity facing the country, the only options left for the service is the issuance of Permits for all Foreign Nationals living in the country.

“In the face of global reality coupled with the insurgency and other serious security threats, Nigeria must take all necessary steps in protecting its sovereignty for the citizens to go about their lawful businesses in peace.”

Babandede noted the Service has taken serious steps in ensuring “our borders are protected and Nigeria becomes safer for business and encourage the inflow of foreign direct investments without undermining national security.”

He said they have so far trained 611 officers in Modern Border Management in Kano alone, adding the Service is training another batch of 1000 officers, The Nation reports

The Immigration boss also stated that the Federal Government has approved the establishment of e-border with the upgrade of passenger clearance system, installation of MIDAS, establishment of the border patrol to FOB and the ongoing Technology Building.

Commandant of the Kano Immigration School, CIS Rasheed Segun Adegoke said the school has witnessed unprecedented capacity development of infrastructure and training of manpower.

He added that they have since reintroduced Field-Trip for Cadets in line with the new validated curriculum.

