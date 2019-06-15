Talented movie star Mercy Johnson will be launching her kitchen show Mercy’s Menu” from July 2019 where she talks to fellow celebrities on their lifestyle, and their opinion on life issues.

The 13-episode show features popular celebrities like AY, Chigul, Omawumi, Niniola, Ufuoma McDermott, Maraji, Busola Dakolo, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Ill Bliss and Munachi, Lagos House Wife (Rayo), veteran Nollywood actress Liz Benson and her family, Prince Odi Okojie, Purity, Henry and Angel.

Shot on location at Pedini Bosch Kitchen in 2018, The show is produced by RealMJOTV and WildFlower Productions.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

