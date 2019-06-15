The Proprietor of Legacy Nursery and Primary School ,Ilorin, Mr David Olusegun has suggested Information Communication Technology (ICT) as important tools to improve teaching and learning in the educational system of Nigeria.

Olusegun revealed this in Ilorin on Saturday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The proprietor stated that ICT instruments such as e-learning,e-teaching, virtual library, virtual laboratory and video conferencing could be used to acquire and improve teaching skills.

He said that teachers in many African countries were denied the use of ICT-related facilities as a means of improving learning opportunities.

He expressed hope that use of ICT in teaching e-learning would provide transformation in the educational system.

‘’ It will assist in making our continental knowledge-based institutions to be internationally competitive.

” Time to emulate the advanced countries where ICT is being prioritised and used to acquire knowledge. We are in a digital world where everything is based on technology,” he said.

The proprietor, however, called on Federal Government to invest heavily on ICT to ensure teachers, students get involved in it as a means of transforming the sector.

He added that introducing ICT would help improve and revive the sector.

