An inauguration ceremony has been held for the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Prof Charles Arizechukwu Igwe, the first alumnus to be appointed.

Igwe, who had spent two terms as deputy vice chancellor of the historic university, said his vision is to propel the institution to a “fist-class university that will be globally competitive in both educational contents and pragmatic delivery of teaching, learning and research outcome”.

He said UNN under him would be technologically driven, academically robust and would promote enterprise and entrepreneurship.

“I intend to use an integrated development model, anchored on the Sustainable Development Goals to push the university to greater heights”.

Igwe who has spent close to four decades in the university said his administration would also make staff and students welfare its priority.

He said he would promote dialogue and constructive engagement with staff and students and ensure the expeditious promotion of staff.



He however enjoined university staff to base their actions on the statute and extent rules of the institution.

Aware of the importance of constant electricity supply to the development of the university, Igwe said his administration would harness the potentials of the Department of Physics and Astronomy, Faculty of Engineering and the Centre for Energy and Research Development to break new grounds in electricity provision.

Igwe, a soil scientist, was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria in May 23, 2019 by the Governing Council of the University led by Chief Mike Olorunfemi. Until his appointment, he was serving his second term as the institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration.

