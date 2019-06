Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked an advertisement being circulated on social media platforms that it is recruiting.

It was the second denial in 48 hours by a government department. On Thursday, the State House Clinic, Abuja also debunked social media rumour that it was recruiting staff.

The DSS said the job advertisement, published in its name, was false and should be treated as a scam by fraudsters to swindle unsuspecting members of the public, particularly job applicants, Spokesman Peter Afunanya said on Saturday night.

“This statement, therefore, serves as an advice to potential victims to be wary of the misleading advertorial so as not to fall into the hands of unscrupulous persons that may defraud them. Those seeking information on recruitment into the Service are advised to verify such from its State commands and other formations.

“Similarly, scammers are warned to desist from this inglorious act as the Service will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on perpetrators”.

