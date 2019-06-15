By Jennifer Okundia

On a cold saturday night like this one, If this good news doesn’t gladden your heart, then we don’t know what else will. Recall that in April this year, we reported the story of a young lady, Lizzy who used to beg on the streets of Lagos, was exposed to drug addiction and prostitution after the video of her rescue by This Present House pastor Tony Rapu went viral?

The 26 year old mother of one is impressively responding to her rehabilitation as seen in pictures shared by Tony Rapu. One would barely recognize Lizzy who looks really pretty and has even gained some weight.

If you ask us, This is a lot of improvement from what she used to look like before commencing rehabilitation in House of Freedom.

Rapu has developed innovative methods and solutions in tackling issues such as drug addiction, urban poverty, and community development through his NGO Freedom Foundation. In celebrating Father’s day, he urged people to be sensitive to those from difficult backgrounds.

The media never forgets indeed. Read pastor Tony’s Caption on the photos he shared of Lizzy:

Father’s Day 2019 is dedicated to my spiritual daughter Lizzy who turned 26 in February.

Even though God is ‘Father’, many do not have a positive association with that word because they were raised in dysfunctional homes. For them, ‘father’ triggers painful memories.

So this Father’s Day, let’s be sensitive to those from difficult and painful backgrounds. Many still yearn for positive memories such as running to greet their dad when he returns home from work. This never happened. Some yearn for the father-daughter dance at their wedding. This may never happen with their natural fathers.

Today, let’s reach out in compassion to the physical and spiritual needs of the fatherless, the neglected, abused and abandoned. Let’s cultivate a sensitivity and compassion for children around us who grapple with instability at home. Let’s cherish especially those women who never experienced a father’s affection, by treating them with genuine love and dignity.

Look out for the Father’s Day series of 4 videos that capture Lizzy’s progress.

•

#FathersDay #Addiction #DrugAbuse #TransformALife #MyLagosDiaries #FreedomFoundation #GodBlessNigeria #HouseOfRefugeForWomen

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

