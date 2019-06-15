An organisation established by the Catholic Church, Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), has spent N3. 9 million to empower vulnerable women, caregivers and provide social infrastructure in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

The Coordinator of the organisation in the Catholic Diocese of Lafia, Rev. Fr. Matthew Ofoku, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday at the Nasarawa Local Government Area secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the intervention was in collaboration with the Institute of Human Virology of Nigeria (IHVN).

Ofoku said the commission had empowered 177 women and caregivers in the area with N10,000 cash each , in order to improve their standard of living.

He added that the organisation also had donated 410 chairs to some primary and secondary schools in the state to improve the standard of education in the area.

“We have also embarked on renovation of classrooms and toilet facilities.

“This is to improve the standard of living of women, that of their family members and their health status,’’ he said.

Ofoku said the the gesture was part of the organisation’s deliberate humanitarian responsibility to improve on the lives of women as well as the standard of education, for societal development.

