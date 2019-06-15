Ukraine have won the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup after beaten South Korea 3-1 in the final on Saturday in Poland.

South Korea scored an early goal through a penalty in the 5th minute of the game. The penalty was converted by Lee Kangin.

The Ukranian team fought back to level score on 34th minute after Supriaga V scored to make it 1-1.

The Eastern European side made it 2-1 after Supriaga got his brace on 53rd minute with an assist by Konoplia.

Tsitaishvili sealed victory for Ukraine on 89th minute as he grabbed a superb goal after a solo run.

