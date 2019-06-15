The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has reaffirmed her commitment toward improving the living conditions of women, children and the vulnerable persons in Nigeria.

A statement by her Director of Information, Mr Suleiman Haruna on Friday, disclosed that she stated this hosting wives of former and current governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She also presented an award of excellence to the spouses of the former governors for their contributions toward uplifting the living standards of women and children in their States through their various pet projects.

The first lady, however, urged them sustain the tempo for the benefit of humanity.

“This event is meant to celebrate the outgoing state First Ladies as well as the incoming ones, it is both a mixture of happy and unhappy moment for all of us.

“Nonetheless, we need to come together to define our common vision leading to planning and implementation of activities toward improving the lives of women and children.

“In the last four years many of you have impacted positively on the lives of people in your respective states and even beyond, you have touched lives, your hands have healed the sick.

“Your hands have also transformed the faces of sadness into those of smiles, you will be remembered and judged positively by posterity and history. I am happy and proud to have associated with you all.

“I wish you long, productive and healthy life, please continue to be together,” she said.

The first lady assured the spouses of former governors of her continued support at all times.

The former chairperson of Northern Governors Wives Forum and wife of former Bauchi state Governor, Mrs Hadiza Abubakar, expressed her appreciation to Buhari for her leadership and guidance.

Abubakar commended the role played by the first lady’s Foundation toward addressing the health challenge plaguing the women and children in the country.

“Especially the rising cases of drug abuse, girl child education, maternal and child health through the forum.

“I have learnt a lot from this forum because of the team work, I have the confidence that tomorrow will be greater than today and every woman has the right to have a better life.”

Also, the wife of former Governor of Imo, and chairperson of Southern Governors Wives Forum, Mrs Nkechi Okorocha, noted that the forum served as a platform for fostering unity among the spouses of Southern Governors.

This, she said, was devoid of political party affiliations.

Okorocha, however, thanked the first lady for initiating the southern Governors wives forum for the purpose of tackling peculiar problems affecting women and children in the region.

The awardees include: the wives of former Governors of Bauchi, Gombe, Imo, Kwara, Lagos, Osun, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Oyo, and Ogun states.

The first lady also used the event to honour the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration, Dr Hajo Sani.

“The honour is for your contributions toward the smooth running of the office of the first lady.”

The high point of the event was the emergence of the wife of Niger governor as the new chairperson of Northern Governors Wives Forum, while Mrs Besty Obaseki of Edo, took over as the chairperson of Southern Governors wives forum.

