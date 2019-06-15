Mr Deji Okeowo, a sport analyst, has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles of Nigeria would perform well in the forthcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Okeowo expressed this opinion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Saturday.

He said the team comprised of young and energetic players who were ready to make names for themselves.

“Nigeria team is made up of young players who should be able to fight well in the competition and make name for the country,” he said.

The sport analyst, however, appealed to the Federal Government to address the welfare of the players to boost their morale and motivation.

He noted that catering for the welfare of players had been the major problem facing the sport and discouraging players from performing well in some of the competitions.

The 32nd AFCON has been slated for Egypt from June 21 to July 19, and Nigeria is in group B with Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea.

