An official of Lagos State Handball Association (LSHA), Bukola Duru, on Saturday said that 76 schools would feature in the forthcoming Lagos State Secondary Schools Handball Championships.

Duru told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the schools, drawn from public and private schools in the state, had met the June 13 deadline for registration.

The Championship is tagged ‘OPEIFA CUP’ as it is being sponsored by Mr Kayode Opeifa, a former Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State.

She said that the organisers made early and adequate efforts to sensitise schools to register their teams for the annual championships.

She added that the tournament would be holding from June 17, 2019 to June 21, 2019 at Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba.

Duru said, ‘ Opeifa Cup’ is a major annual championship open to both the public and private secondary schools in Lagos state.

“And in our usual manner, whenever the schedule is concluded, we get schools informed through the education districts.

“With the deadline for registration clearly stated in the letters which only 76 schools complied, registration has closed, so we have confirmed the participation of registered schools for this year’s edition.

“We have drawn the match fixtures strictly accordingly and have dully informed the schools to get their teams ready for the competition which starts on Monday.” She said.

The Chairperson of LSHA, Adeola Olaifa, also said that necessary arrangements had been concluded to make the competition memorable for the school teams so that they will compete favourably among themselves.

Opeifa said there would be no special consideration for schools that were not captured in the fixtures, as there was sufficient time given to register their teams if they wanted to participate.

“We are good to go from Monday, the match fixtures is ready and referees are in update on officiating rules that will make the competition free and fair.

“In as much as we are trying to promote development of handball at the grassroots, there is need for schools to also collaborate with our effort by doing the needful as directed.

“On that note, no late registration because I believe that the registered schools are the ones that are passionate about the growth of the sport in their schools,” she said.

