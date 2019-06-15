Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board (JSPWB), Alhaji Ibrahim Hashim, has disclose that the board would close sale of seats for the 2019 Hajj exercise on Tuesday, June 18.

It will be recalled that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had approved N1, 513,789.10 as the 2019 Hajj fare for the state’s intending pilgrims.

He, therefore, urged all intending pilgrims who had earlier paid N1 million as initial deposit, to settle the balance of N518,789.10 before the closing date to enable the board process their visas on time.

The board had on May 23 closed collection of the N1 million deposit and asked that intending pilgrims should thenceforth pay full amount.

A total of 1,472 seats were allocated to the state by NAHCON for the 2019 Hajj exercise.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

