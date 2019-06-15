The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office has commenced investigations of 10 suspected oil thieves alleged to be involved in illegal oil bunkering.

The suspects are Dickson Willaim N. Nettey, Nwachukwu Chinedu, Edikan. J. Frank, Chigozie Chijoka, Tuma Solomon, Amos Peter, Ikechukwu Cletus, Benebo Osebiebaramama, Umanankwe Chales and Emmanuel Monday. They were handed over to the EFCC by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Rivers State on Thursday, June 13, 2014 alongside a Vessel: MV CHIEBUBE.

According to the Naval Handing Over Officer, Navy Captian K. O Oguntuga, the suspects were arrested on May 23, 2019 along Onne Channel, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He also said that the Vessel conveying the suspects was laden with over 800 metric tons of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, AGO.

Senior Detective Inspector Bala Mohammed who received the suspects and Vessel on behalf of the EFCC, assured the Navy of diligent investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.

