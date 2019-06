Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare has eulogised the prowess and exploit of the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential election, late Moshood Abiola.

Bakare, at a June 12 function said Abiola was being given his due honour for laying down his life for democracy, while he commended President Muhammadu Buhari for immortalising him

Watch video here:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp