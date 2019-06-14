Film star and model Adunni Ade celebrated a new age yesterday and her son came up to give a speech about his mummy and broke into tears while at it.

Adunni who had friends and family celebrate with her says the bond between mother and child can never truly be understood.

She wrote:

Like I mentioned before, you can never understand a Mother’s bond with her child(ren) All I do, all for these 2. Thank you for loving me, thank you for making me proud. I had no idea he would give a speech and then, the tears started. Thank you for the continuous love! @dmanyoung @aydenbyoung

