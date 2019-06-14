Film star and model Adunni Ade celebrated a new age yesterday and her son came up to give a speech about his mummy and broke into tears while at it.
Adunni who had friends and family celebrate with her says the bond between mother and child can never truly be understood.
She wrote:
Like I mentioned before, you can never understand a Mother’s bond with her child(ren) All I do, all for these 2. Thank you for loving me, thank you for making me proud. I had no idea he would give a speech and then, the tears started. Thank you for the continuous love! @dmanyoung @aydenbyoung
View this post on Instagram
So sometime last week June 7th sometin like my Birthday, I got a surprise! These people should have just sent me the money Walahi! Ile aye o le!! 😂😂😂 How it was planned I don’t know, all I know was @yinkadek offered to take me out to eat on his bill I say shoooo! I’m bout to F some food up!!😂😂 and 💥 I meet all these beautiful people there! Trust your cry baby na 😌🤦🏼♀️🤧 @missbowsy Thank You my darling!!! My heart is big and I do care about a few folks (some not here) Everyone had a thing or 2 say, still in shock and in awe ! Truly grateful! @dyolaknightngale79 @realmercyaigbe @neeceebossladyblog @eniola_ajao @lady_pendragon @missponle @siruti @thebunny0408 @yinkadek @fabrics_by_mira @olarwunmii @ijebuu @iamjessycar thank you my darling!!! God bless you all. To everyone who wished me well, prayers, gifts, thank you kindly. Thank you @the_exquisite__ for pulling the surprise as well
View this post on Instagram
