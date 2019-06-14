Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, is currently in Canada, where he met with the Nigerian-born President of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri,.

Sharing a photo from the Toronto Raptors training ground in Canada, Saraki wrote:

“Yesterday, it was a pleasure to spend some time at the Toronto Raptors training facility, and meet with Masai Ujiri, the Nigerian-born President of the organisation. What a state of the art facility! Congratulations.

“I was pleased to hear about Masai’s Giants of Africa Foundation, that works to create a pathway for the continent’s underprivileged youths through sport, with the goal of growing the game of basketball within Africa.

“With basketball facilities in Rwanda, Kenya, and other parts of the continent, I mentioned to Masai, that it would be great for his Foundation to augment its basketball Clinics, by building similar ones in Nigeria.”

“I have committed to work with him and other well-meaning Nigerians, to build similar basketball facilities in different parts of the country. This will create more opportunities for our young talented Nigerians.”

