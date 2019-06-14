Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced 100 percent increase in the allowances of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA officials to encourage and motivate the workers in the performance of their duties and also in fulfillment of his vision to make traffic management and transportation number one priority in his administration.

Sanwo-Olu made this announcement on Friday during an interactive session with staff of the agency when he paid an official visit to the operation’s Headquarters at Oshodi, Lagos.

Speaking on the need to motivate the workforce, the governor said LASTMA officials would start to earn new allowances by the end of July, this year.

According to him, the gesture was to encourage the officers to improve on their performances as they go out day and night to rid the State of traffic gridlocks.

“As from the end of the month of July, we shall increase your allowances by 100 per cent. That means if you are collecting N5,000 as your allowance , it would be increased to N10, 000. Those collecting N10,000 before would now be getting N20,000. This would enable you perform optimally. To whom much is given, much is expected”, Sanwo-Olu said.

In the same vein, the Governor warned the officers to desist from any act of corruption or corrupt tendencies, urging the operatives to imbibe civility as a major guiding principle in their operations.

He reminded LASTMA officials that Lagosians wanted a decent and corrupt-free LASTMA, and as such they should be respectful when arresting an offender.

“Lagosians expect a corrupt free LASTMA that will not go about to collect bribes from motorists. Be respectful and courteous even when you are going to arrest an offender. Lagosians want LASTMA that is decent, they want neatness. We don’t want laziness and lateness to work. Be my advocates,” the governor said.

Some LASTMA officials who spoke during the session appealed to the governor to assist the agency in some areas such as equipment, medical treatment and insurance for them to deliver more efficiently.

In response, Sanwo-Olu announced free treatment for every LASTMA official in the State. He also promised a more conducive working environment for the staff such as repair of damaged vehicles and motorbikes, provision of raincoats, and other tools.

