Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has left no one in doubt that his wedding to billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko is real.

For those who are still criticising the teenage actress for pitching tent with a man old enough to be his father, they should mind their own business as Regina does not care whose ox is gored as she gallivants around with her sweet hubby.

Regina has posted a picture of she and her hubby on Instagram in a romance date at an unknown location, wining and dining.

In the picture, Regina was seen looking alluringly at her hubby while he looked gazed at her in the same manner.

In that date, she described Nwoko as the love of her life.

She then wrote: “An Outing With the love of my life ❤️.”

