The Police Command in Katsina State said it had arrested three suspected bandits and kidnappers, including one 70-year-old Bawa Naganda.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isa, stated this in a statement in Katsina on Friday and said that the suspects were nabbed Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

“On June 23, 2019, distress call was received that about 100 armed bandits were seen around Pauwa village, Kankara Local Government Area, with about 50 stolen cows.

“A joint patrol team comprising Operation Puff Adder and Sharan Daji were immediately mobilized to the scene.

“On arrival, the team engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel which made them to retreat and escaped into rough and hilly mountainous area of Rugu forest.

“One Bawa Naganda, 70-year-old was arrested at the scene,” Isa said.

He also said that the team extended patrol to other villages and at Danbirgima forest, the operative sighted three persons on a motorcycle.

“The men on motorcycle opened fire at the team, abandoned the motorcycle and tried to escape.

“The team also engaged the hoodlums and as a result, one person was shot dead while Isa Babai and Ali Beti were arrested by the security forces,” he said.

