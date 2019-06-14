”Man Must Wack” crooner, MCG Empire boss and musician MC Galaxy recounts how Triple MG ceo Ubi Franklin assisted him to pay rent 7 years ago.

Galaxy as he is popularly called says Ubi gave him N100 to solve his accomodation problem back then and though the money seemed like a lot then, he has come to return the favour even though he knows only God can truly reward Ubi.

The singer who wrote Ubi Franklin a cheque for N3m wrote:

This life is funny, seven years ago I needed help to pay house the total I needed was 350k. So I asked a lot people for help, and no one could help me, so one of those days I went to Ubi Franklin house that I needed help with rent and he gave me 100k and cloths and I was able to hustle money to add and pay my rent, because at the time 100k then meant a lot to me it was 10 million Naira to me, so every time I had a new song to drop I will go to him and play for him “ I go Calabar” to “Sekem” etc. So I know I cannot pay him back for the favors and values but this is a token of appreciation to say thank you for everything @ubifranklintriplemg

Ubi replied:

Oil Dey your head brother

Thank you for everything and that other thing you did 🤐 God bless you too 🙌🙏

