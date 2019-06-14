Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo took to her Instagram page to lament how 5 armed robbers attacked her home with dangerous weapons, beat her family up and stole their belongings.

Kemi says the robbers came in at about 1:45 am this morning and she has pleaded with the Nigerian police to come to her aid.

She disclosed that she has now left her house out of fear. She wrote:

#BREAKING MY TRAUMA JUST HEIGHTENED!

5 armed robbers entered here at 1:45am 6/14/19. They smashed the doors into the house with crowbars, tied us up at gunpoint, cutlass, crowbars, cleared all electronics and beat us. My mom, sister’s house girl and everyone was begging for their lives. I was having a panic attack pleading the blood of Jesus while already dealing with #PTSD @richkjtmusic devices are gone. All his new music and phone gone as he records at night. He came out of his room cos he heard me screaming “Don’t kill me!” Help us. Devices can be replaced, not lives. Now 2:50am Ibadan now. I’m typing from an old tablet stored away not used anymore since 2014. I cannot even reach Governor @seyi_amakinde who lives behind us or police as WhatsApp is on my phone they took. This is security in Nigeria for you. This is why I asked for guns to be legalized in Nigeria like America. It could happen to anyone. Pls someone call any police you know. My police list is on my phone they took. I remain helpless😣😣 #KemiOlunloyo

Dear Bloggers pls stop saying Kemi ALLEGEDLY got robbed by armed robbers. These are NOT allegations. Gunmen broke into a heavily fortified house with cutlasses, knives and rifles 1:45am and tied everyone up some blindfolded and we were forced to face down including a 79yo former First Lady. Security in Nigeria does not exist, they wore no masks, emptied the house, almost gang raped us and killed us. My son @Richkjtmusic has collapsed as he’s terrified and presently sedated. His brand new 12 songs he was working on are gone with the laptop. They took the back up drive too and power bank. The police are looking into inside jobs and too many servants in the house. My #PTSD has heightened and the fundraiser Im having till Monday is all I’m depending on. The gun license law the house of reps is trying to pass must happen. As they entered my room, I should be the one taking them down with bullets like in America.

I was shouting “Ibiyeomie said a big testimony is coming this week” They told me to shut up, then they cleared everything they stole and said “we won’t kill you” then left 2:25am. My testimony Papa @david_ibiyeomie

MAY ARMED ROBBERS NEVER COME INTO YOUR HOME. AMEN. I have left to an undisclosed location. I will not be available until further notice. Continue donating to my fundraiser and thanks. I’m homeless as I can no longer sleep here. I’m in fight or flight #Ptsdmode

#kemiolunloyo

#Kemitalkscrime

